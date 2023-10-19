Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023, setting the stage for comprehensive regulation and licencing of aggregators and delivery service providers in the city.

The file has now been submitted to LG’s office.

The scheme focuses on setting clear guidelines for transition of commercial vehicles to EVs and high standards for service quality and public safety, the Chief Minister’s Office said late on Tuesday night.

By 2030, commercial vehicle fleets of all aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in Delhi will go electric in phases. Besides, it also enforces compliance with stringent monetary penalties for violations, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1,00,000 per instance.

Kejriwal said, “Today, I have given my approval to the historic Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme. It marks a significant milestone in Delhi’s fight against pollution. With this, Delhi has become the first state/UT in India, and among very few cities globally, to mandate a time-bound transition of commercial vehicle fleets of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to zero-emission electric vehicles.”

The scheme also paves the way for the launch of electric bike taxi services in Delhi, he added.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said “It is the first time in India that any aggregator scheme has defined targets for them to convert their fleet into electric vehicles, promoting green and sustainable mobility in the city.”

Aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services, with operational guidelines outlined in the scheme.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet, who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services.

All existing or new operators must obtain a license within 90 days of the scheme’s notification or before commencing operations. Licenses will be valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, and zero fees in case of electric vehicles. Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old.

As per the scheme, the target for introduction of EVs in new fleet for aggregators has been set at 100 per cent for 2-wheelers. While 3-wheelers have to achieve the target of 10 per cent EVs in the new fleet in 6 months, 50 per cent in 2 years and 100 per cent in 4 years.

While 4-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in the new fleet in 6 months, 50 per cent in 3 years and 100 per cent in 5 years. The entire fleet of all aggregators, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.

For Delivery service providers, the scheme has set the target for introduction of EVs in the new fleet of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers at 10 per cent in 6 months, 50 per cent in 2 years and 100 per cent in 4 years.

While 4-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in the new fleet in 6 months, 50 per cent in 3 years and 100 per cent in 5 years. The entire fleet of all delivery service providers, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.