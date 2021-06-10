Delhi govt cancels class IX and XI exams; admissions to be held online

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Delhi Government on Thursday cancelled annual exams for classes IX and XI due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Annual examinations for class IX and XI will be cancelled. Students will be promoted on the basis of mid-term examinations. The Assessment Scheme and Result Declaration of Classes IX and XI as a one time measure for the academic session 2020-21,” said Manish Sisodia, Education Minister of Delhi.
“Private Schools that have already conducted their annual assessments can follow guidelines postulated by the Directorate of Education with regards to promotion policy and declare their result,” said the statement.
For schools that did not conduct any mid-term examination or students who were not able to take all mid-term papers will be assessed based on the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects out of five main subjects. This policy will be implemented in all government and private schools, it added.
The annual results of classes IX and XI of all the Government schools would be declared on June 22. The students can access their result through online mode.
“Similar to the admission process conducted last year, admissions to Delhi Government schools will be held online. Parents or candidates can register their children or themselves online from June 11 until June 30. Admissions will begin from July 5 onwards, based on the registration of students. Those who are unable to register in the given date will be eligible to register in the second admission cycle which will begin from July 23 until August 6,” said Sisodia.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...