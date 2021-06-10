Delhi govt cancels class IX and XI exams; admissions to be held online

Delhi Government on Thursday cancelled annual exams for classes IX and XI due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Annual examinations for class IX and XI will be cancelled. Students will be promoted on the basis of mid-term examinations. The Assessment Scheme and Result Declaration of Classes IX and XI as a one time measure for the academic session 2020-21,” said Manish Sisodia, Education Minister of Delhi.

“Private Schools that have already conducted their annual assessments can follow guidelines postulated by the Directorate of Education with regards to promotion policy and declare their result,” said the statement.

For schools that did not conduct any mid-term examination or students who were not able to take all mid-term papers will be assessed based on the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects out of five main subjects. This policy will be implemented in all government and private schools, it added.

The annual results of classes IX and XI of all the Government schools would be declared on June 22. The students can access their result through online mode.

“Similar to the admission process conducted last year, admissions to Delhi Government schools will be held online. Parents or candidates can register their children or themselves online from June 11 until June 30. Admissions will begin from July 5 onwards, based on the registration of students. Those who are unable to register in the given date will be eligible to register in the second admission cycle which will begin from July 23 until August 6,” said Sisodia.