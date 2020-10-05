Delhi govt launches anti-pollution campaign

In a bid to fight against pollution due to stubble burning, the Delhi government has launched an anti-pollution campaign ‘Yudh Pradhushan Ke Viruddh’.

“In addition to this campaign, we are also starting an anti-dust campaign to settle dust, especially at construction sites,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As many as 13 pollution hot spots have been identified in the national capital and customised plans of action are being prepared for each one of them, he added.

“A ‘Green Delhi App’ is also being developed that will be launched before the end of October. It will be a photo based complaint lodging application to redress the pollution activities notified by the citizens,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, to curb stubble burning, which exacerbates air pollution, the Delhi government had earlier said that it plans to nudge farmers in the capital to use a microbial cocktail which would help turn crop residue into manure.

The government will prepare the mixture with the help of the city-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which developed the technique, and will distribute it free-of-cost to Delhi farmers.