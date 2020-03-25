Delhi govt to issue e-pass to those providing essential services

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said an e-pass would be given to those who are providing essential services during the lockdown.

“Those who are providing essential services but do not have a formal ID card to prove it will be issued an e-pass,” said Kejriwal.

The government will issue a helpline number by evening and grocery shops, milk plant workers etc can avail this e-passby dialling on that number, he added. He also urged the citizens to not panic and crowd the grocery stores.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a complete lockdown on Tuesday, we saw long queues outside the shops, defeating the entire purpose of the lockdown. We want to assure that there will be no scarcity of essential goods and services,” said Kejriwal during his address.

There is no need for panic buying, said the CM, adding that people should not pay heed to the rumours that shops of essential goods would be closed. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that citizens are provided all the essential services, he further said.

Kejriwal also shared the Police Commissioner’s Office number. “In case if you face any difficulty during the lockdown you can contact the Police Commissioner’s Office on 23469536,” he said.