Delhi Govt to only recommend names of healthcare workers for Padma Awards this year

Delhi government on Tuesday announced that this year it will only nominate the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma Awards to honour the service and sacrifice of the medical community in the Covid-crisis.

“Delhi government is seeking recommendations of the names of the doctors and healthcare staff from the people of Delhi for the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. Citizens can send in the names of the doctors and healthcare workers with a description of why they think the person deserves the honour to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also read: Nominate your choice of inspiring people for Padma awards: PM Modi

The names sent to the given email will be screened by a ‘Search and Screening Committee’ headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that will decide the final list of nominations. The Delhi government will then recommend the names to the Central government by September 15.

“The Delhi government has decided that this year we will only send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for Padma Awards from our end. We want to tell them that we are thankful to them and deeply honour them,” said Kejriwal.

“During the pandemic, the doctors, healthcare workers, para-medical staff helped people a lot and saved their lives. I know many doctors and healthcare workers who did not go home for days. They gave everything they could to save lives and to serve people. I also know a lot of doctors and healthcare workers who got infected while tending to patients and unfortunately were martyred on duty. The entire humanity is indebted to such doctors. No matter how much we thank them, it won’t suffice their sacrifice,” added Kejriwal.