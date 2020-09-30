Delhi govt to use microbial mix in fields to curb stubble burning

The Sony ZV-1 camera is specially for vloggers
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
To curb stubble burning, which exacerbates air pollution, the Delhi government plants to nudge farmers in the capital to use a microbial cocktail which would help turn crop residue into manure.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government would be preparing the mixture with the help of the city-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which developed the technique, and distribute it free of cost to Delhi farmers.
Called Pusa Decomposer, the solution that IARI researchers developed contains microbes, jaggery and chickpea flour. The microbes, which are otherwise in dormant stage multiply in presence of jaggery and chickpea, helping decompose the organic matter quickly.
“The Delhi government will provide this solution to the farmers free of cost. It will cost us less than ₹20 lakh. This method will help in improving the soil quality,” said Delhi CM.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kejriwal had said that his Government is making all efforts to ensure 24x7 water supply to every household in Delhi.
The government has decided to appoint a consultant in Delhi who will suggest measures to ensure the provision of 24x7 water to every household inDelhi. The process got a bit delayed due to Covid, otherwise, the process would have been completed in March or April, he said.
In Delhi, the water pressure is low and people have to install pumps, and if one person installs a pump, it causes a problem for their neighbours. Every household has to install water tanks to store water.
On the issue of privatising the water supply in Delhi, he had said, “No privatisation of water is happening, I am myself against privatisation of water. There can be no privatisation of water at any cost”.
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...