A recent Delhi High Court order, on inspecting facilities using animals for the development of antitoxins, has put the spotlight on non-animal methods that could help replace the use of horses and other animals in developing serum products such as antitoxins and antivenins.

In a petition filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the Delhi HC directed the CPCSEA (Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals) and other government bodies to continue routine inspections to assess animal welfare and well-being, and to initiate action against defaulting establishments under existing laws and regulations.

The order also directed CPCSEA to consider recommendations made by the petitioner and implement them, wherever possible. “Specifically, the adoption of the latest scientific methodologies for antibody production be encouraged wherever feasible. The CPCSEA is hereby directed to consider the proposals put forth by the petitioner in this petition, effectuating them where deemed appropriate,” the directive said.

While the CPCSEA has to ensure the well-being of animals involved in research, without impeding the production of life-saving products, the order observed, “we can also not be oblivious to the dawn of cutting-edge, non-animal-centric techniques for antibody generation. Such advancements suggest a trajectory that these establishments might, and arguably should, consider in the right earnest..” It further emphasised, “the responsibility was on supervisory bodies to not just delve into these contemporary methodologies but to earnestly integrate them, thereby diminishing reliance on equines.”

The CPCSEA, now Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), is constituted under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Pointing to the plight of horses, for example, used in facilities for the production of serum (a component of the animals’ blood that’s used to make medicines and other biomedical products), Ankita Pandey, PETA (India) Science Policy Advisor, told businessline that they were drafting recommendations for the CPCSEA, as directed by the court for a “constructive roadmap” for appropriate action. While PETA has been advocating non-animal methods, including recombinant technology, that could replace horses and other animals used in the production of such products, she said, in the interim, horses in the facilities needed to be better looked after and the long-suffering equines needed to be sent to a sanctuary for veterinary care, “where they can begin to recover from the psychological trauma of being used as blood factories”.

“Go beyond the surface”

The court observed that the CPCSEA (CCSEA) needed to go “beyond the surface” and that there was “discernible room for amplification and enhancement” in the steps they were taking. This was said, given that earlier inspection reports prepared by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a government body, had revealed that horses being used were found sick, injured, frightened, and dying.

“Antitoxin generation using animal immunisation presents scientific and ethical concerns. The use of unwell animals for antitoxin production is dangerous for the animals and for the humans who receive these medicines made from animal blood. Any product made from animal blood may cause life-threatening allergic reactions and serum sickness and carries the risk of transmitting pathogens from animals to humans,” says Pandey.

Citing the PETA Science Consortium International-funded development of a recombinant diphtheria antitoxin that did not require a single horse to endure a life of painful procedures in serum-production facilities, Pandey said, they were in discussions with industry representatives and regulatory authorities to popularise animal-free alternatives.

Calling on CPCSEA (CCSEA) to be relentless in its efforts, the court said, “The envisioned future should be a system that is not only more compassionate but is technologically advanced, efficient, and, most importantly, truly resonates with both the letter and spirit of the PCA Act.”

