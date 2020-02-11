Delhi, I love you, says Arvind Kejriwal after winning Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to reclaim the national capital as it registered a landslide victory in Delhi election. AAP, under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had a comfortable lead in 63 seats, followed by the BJP that was limited to a single-digit. The Congress struggled to even open its account including prominent leaders Alka Lamba and Arvinder Singh Lovely trailing.

Dellhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards his voters and wrote: “Thank you for giving an overwhelming amount of love. Today, people in Delhi have given birth to a new form of politics that is work-oriented. This is mother India’s victory. Long-live India.” He also said “Delhi, I love you” while interacting with media persons after the results.

Atishi, who stood from Kalkaji, also thanked her voters and tweeted: “Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in @AamAadmiParty and voting for politics of development. In the last 5 years we have endeavoured to make Delhi’s Govt. Schools the best in the country and now we’ll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!”

Exit polls had already forecast Kejriwal’s re-election as Delhi's Chief Minsiter.

Delhi election 2020 was held on Saturday, with 62.59 per cent of the city's voters coming out to exercise their democratic right.