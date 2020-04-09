Delhi identities 20 hotspots, select areas to be sealed

Delhi on Wednesday identified 20 coronavirus hotspots that would be sealed, with no movement to be allowed in these hotspots, and there will be door-to-door delivery of goods and services in these areas.

Lists of selected zones

These 20 hotspots are: entire affected street near Gandhi park (Malviya Nagar), entire affected street of Gali number 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, Shahajahanabad society, plot number 1, sector 11 in Dwarka, Dinpur Village, Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Nizamuddin West (G and D block), B block Jhangirpuri, House no 141 to 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi, Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave Delhi, 3 galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing house no 5/387, Khichirpur Delhi.

Meanwhile, the other 10 locations are gali number 9 in Pandav Nagar, Vardhaman apartments in Mayur Vihar phase 1 extension, Mayurdhwaj apartment IP extension in Patparganj, gali number 4 from house number J-3/115 (Nagar Diary) to house number J-3/108.

Gali number 4 from house number J-3/101 to house number J-3/107 in Krishna Kunj extension, Pratap khand in jhilmil colony, G,H,J blocks old Seemapuri, F-70 to 90 blocks Dilshad garden, gali number 5, A block from house number A 176 to A 189 in West Vinod Nagar.

Wearing of face masks has now become compulsory in the national capital.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.