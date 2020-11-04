Delhi, Kerala account for 30% of fresh Covid cases

Covid-19 cases in Delhi continued to surge and the capital city together with Kerala accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the 46,253 cases reported positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 6,725 fresh cases, up from Tuesday's 4,001, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases so far over 4 lakh. In Kerala, on the other hand, 6,822 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, but the number of recoveries were higher by 1,966.

So far there were 83,13,876 confirmed cases in India, of which 76,56,478 people recovered and 1,23,611 died.