Delhi (the National Capital Region) accounts for over 55 per cent of the country’s electricity consumption at the electricity vehicle charging stations. The NCR consumed 113.43 million kWhr of electricity in 2022-23, more than half of the country’s consumption of 205 million units.

Delhi (NCR), Rajasthan (57.28 mu) and Gujarat (24.10 mu) account for over 96 per cent of India’s electricity consumption at EV charging stations, according to data provided by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Within Delhi, the region supplied by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, saw the highest consumption of electricity at EV stations. The region consumed 47.12 mu, followed by the region supplied by Tata Power DDL (40 mu) and BSES Yamuna Power (26 mu).

Apart from Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat, only two States crossed 1 million units in consumption at EV stations – West Bengal (Kolkata) 3 mu and Bihar 2.55 mu, though Andhra Pradesh came close, at 0.9 mu.

Charging stations

According to a government of India press release of March 24, 2023, India had 6,586 operational public EV charging stations. Delhi had the most, at 1,845 stations, followed by Karnataka (704) Maharashtra (660) and Tamil Nadu (441). Incidentally, despite having the fourth highest number of charging stations, Tamil Nadu’s consumption between April and November, 2022, was 0.43 mu. The State did not submit information for the months between December and March.

Rajasthan and Gujarat, with 254 and 195 charging stations, ranked second and third in electricity consumption at EV stations.

Under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, Rs 1,000 crore have been allocated for the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry of Power has sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs. Further, 1,576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under phase-II of FAME India Scheme have also been sanctioned, the press release said.

