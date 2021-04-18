Delhi lodges FIRs against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports

Delhi government has ordered lodging of FIRs against four airlines – IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia India—for carrying passengers from Maharashtra to the national capital without valid RT-PCR reports.

It may be recalled that the Delhi government had mandated that airlines should check Covid negative reports of flyers from Maharashtra. It had ordered that a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey shall be compulsory for all such persons. The passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days, the State government had said.

The government has now written a letter to the SHO of Indira Gandhi International Airport to lodge FIRs against these four airlines. A large number of passengers fly from Maharashtra to Delhi without a valid RT PCR report and therefore action has been initiated against the four airlines under the Disaster Management Act.

Action against hospitals

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s directions that stern action would be taken against hospitals putting out wrong information about availability of beds, the Delhi Government has sought legal action against two hospitals.

Kejriwal had on Saturday given directions to all officials that every hospital should ensure correct information on bed availability on the Delhi Corona App and on the hospitals’ LED boards. The State government has appointed senior officials at these hospitals to look after these matters.