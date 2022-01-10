Delhi Metro furnishes details of bank a/cs, funds worth ₹6,208 crore

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court giving details of all the bank accounts and funds worth ₹6,208 crore lying in those accounts. This comes after Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd (DAMEPL), filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to make full disclosure of all its bank accounts and the funds lying in those accounts, by January 11.

DAMEPL had said in its application that DMRC was in contempt of the court by not disclosing the details of all its bank accounts.

According to the new affidavit, DMRC has ₹6,208 crore in various bank accounts as on January 3, 2022.

DMRC has deposited ₹1,000 crore in the escrow account of the court.

DMRC's earlier affidavit filed in court on January 5 had made partial/limited disclosure of ₹1,642 crore worth of funds.

The Supreme Court, on September 7, 2021, had upheld the arbitration award of ₹7,200 crore in favour of DAMEPL. DAMEPL then filed an execution petition in the Delhi HC on September 12, 2021, seeking the court’s directions to DMRC for honouring the SC order. DMRC has so far paid ₹1,000 crore.

In 2008, an agreement was entered into between DMRC and Reliance Infra’s special purpose entity DAMEPL for design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of Airport Metro Express Line. In 2012, DAMEPL complained of faulty design and quality in the installation of viaduct bearings. A notice was issued by DAMEPL asking DMRC to cure the defects in DMRC’s works within 90 days from the date of the notice, failing which it shall be treated as a breach of the agreement.