Coal-based power plants in the Delhi-NCR region have to mandatorily use a minimum of 5 per cent blend of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue along with the dry fuel.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF & CC) in a notification on July 11 made the changes in a bid to regulate the utilisation of crop-residue by thermal power plants (TPPs).

The Environment (Utilisation of Crop residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules 2023 shall apply to the National Capital Region and the adjoining areas.

“All coal based thermal power plants of power generation utilities shall mandatorily use a minimum five per cent blend of pellets or briquettes made of crop residue along with coal,” the notification said.

Penalty

For non-utilisation of crop residue, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) or any officer authorised by that Commission, shall impose and collect the environmental compensation from such thermal power plants on annual basis at the rates specified, it added.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) or the State Regulatory Commissions (SERC), as the case may be, shall determine the tariff under the Electricity Act after taking into consideration the provisions.

The CAQM may, on a case to case basis, grant relaxation to thermal power plants, in consultation with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), for addressing any difficulty arising out of circumstances beyond the control of such thermal power plants.

