Delhi Police releases list of ‘potentially dangerous’ coronavirus-related websites

The Delhi police’s cybercrime unit on Wednesday released a list of Covid-19 related websites that it had deemed ‘potentially dangerous.’
Hackers have been increasingly cashing in on the global coronavirus pandemic by spreading malware through email, websites and apps designed to look like helpful Covid-19 related resources.
The cybercrime cell had earlier shared a CNN news piece on the same on Twitter.
“Apply caution while handling emails/links about #CoronavirusPandemic. Cyber Security Firms have reported that cybercriminals are using COVID-19 pandemic to: spread malware, launch spear-phishing campaigns, launch Business Email Compromise attacks,” DCP Cybercrime wrote on Twitter captioning the CNN report.
Here is the list of harmful coronavirus related websites shared by the Delhi police:
coronavirusstatus[.]space
coronavirus-map[.]com
blogcoronacl.canalcero[.]digital
coronavirus[.]zone
coronavirus-realtime[.]com
coronavirus[.]app
Bgvfr.coronavirusaware[.]xyz
coronavirusaware[.]xyz
corona-virus[.]healthcare
survivecoronavirus[.]org
vaccine-coronavirus[.]com
coronavirus[.]cc
bestcoronavirusprotect[.]tk
Coronavirusupdate[.]tk
According to research by Check Point Threat Intelligence, there have been over 4,000 coronavirus-related domains registered globally since January.
Out of these domains, 3 per cent websites were found to be malicious, while 5 per cent websites were deemed suspicious.
“Coronavirus- related domains are 50 per cent more likely to be malicious than other domains registered at the same period,” the report said.
