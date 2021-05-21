Delhi recorded 197 cases of black fungus so far: Health Minister

The national capital Delhi has so far recorded 197 cases of black fungus, said its Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday.

This includes some patients coming from outside Delhi. Jain also appealed to patients to take steroids only on the advice of the doctor and noted that black fungus is happening due to increase in blood sugar levels and decreased immunity arising from consumption of steroids.

On shortage of medicines for black fungus, he said that there is a problem of shortage of black fungus medicine in the entire country including Delhi.“The central government is controlling the medicines of black fungus. They are giving medicines according to state wise quota. They have allocated 2000 medicines for Delhi. The Delhi government will give medicines to hospitals as soon as we get them. We can only give it to hospitals as this cannot be treated at homes”,

He highlighted that black fungus or mucormycosis can be treated through the Standard protocol only and not at home.

On the availability of Covid-19 beds in Delhi, Jain said that there are nearly 28,500 beds in Delhi as of now and 16,712 Covid beds are vacant. About 1,748 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi right now, he added.

New cases dips further

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,009 fresh cases and 252 fatalities in the 24 hours to Friday, the Delhi State health bulletin showed.

This is the fifth day in a row that the daily new infection cases remained below the 5,000 mark. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 3,231 new Covid-19 infections and 233 deaths.

The daily test positivity rate fell on Friday to 4.76 per cent from 5.5 per cent on Thursday.

The cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.6 per cent and the number of active cases stood at 35,683. The total deaths stood at 22,831 and the total number of containment zone as on date stood at 50,074.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, tweeted that the total vaccination doses administered in the national capital has crossed the 50 lakh milestone (1st and 2nd doses) on Friday. “But it’s unfortunate that we have to close our centres, for 18+ age group, because of non availability of vaccines”, he tweeted.