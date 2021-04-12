Delhi records steepest ever single-day new Covid-19 cases of 11,491; 72 deaths

The national capital Delhi recorded 11,491 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health bulletin showed on Monday evening.

This is the steepest ever daily rise in new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

As many as 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours,, and as many as 92,397 tests were conducted, it added.

Test positivity ratio shot up to 12.44 per cent, raising concern that the pandemic may have gone beyond control in the ongoing fourth wave.

Covid care centres

Meanwhile, given the sharp surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the health department on Monday declared as many as 14 big private hospitals as fully Covid care centres.

This move came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency review meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation.

The 14 hospitals that have been declared as fully Covid-19 hospitals are Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Maharaja Agarsen Hospital (Punjabi Bagh), Max Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), Venkateshwar Hospital, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute, Manipal Hospital and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital.

A Delhi Government order said these hospitals, which have been declared as fully Covid hospitals, cannot admit any non Covid patients till further order,

Also, orders have now been issued to increase the reservation of ICU beds in various private hospitals. As many as 19 private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for Covid-19 related treatment. Also, in 82 private hospitals, it has been directed to reserve 60 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for Covid-19 related treatment.

Also, in 101 private hospitals, directions have been given to reserve at least 60 per cent of their total ward bed capacity for Covid-19 related department.