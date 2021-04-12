Delhi records steepest ever single-day new Covid-19 cases of 11,491; 72 deaths

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The national capital Delhi recorded 11,491 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health bulletin showed on Monday evening.
This is the steepest ever daily rise in new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
As many as 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours,, and as many as 92,397 tests were conducted, it added.
Test positivity ratio shot up to 12.44 per cent, raising concern that the pandemic may have gone beyond control in the ongoing fourth wave.
Meanwhile, given the sharp surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the health department on Monday declared as many as 14 big private hospitals as fully Covid care centres.
This move came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency review meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation.
The 14 hospitals that have been declared as fully Covid-19 hospitals are Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Maharaja Agarsen Hospital (Punjabi Bagh), Max Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), Venkateshwar Hospital, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute, Manipal Hospital and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital.
A Delhi Government order said these hospitals, which have been declared as fully Covid hospitals, cannot admit any non Covid patients till further order,
Also, orders have now been issued to increase the reservation of ICU beds in various private hospitals. As many as 19 private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for Covid-19 related treatment. Also, in 82 private hospitals, it has been directed to reserve 60 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for Covid-19 related treatment.
Also, in 101 private hospitals, directions have been given to reserve at least 60 per cent of their total ward bed capacity for Covid-19 related department.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...