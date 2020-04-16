Delhi to try plasma transfusion treatment for Covid-19 infection

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Delhi will try plasma transfusion treatment on a trial basis for the coronavirus infected patients.
“We had requested the Centre to allow us to use the plasma technology and now we have got the permission, so, we will start the trial,”said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The countries that have used this treatment showed some good results. However, the fight against coronavirus will be over only when a vaccine is developed, he added.
Talking about Operation Shield (creating containment zones where the virus infection is reported) that has been started by Delhi government, Kejriwal said after Dilshad Garden, the operation was carried out in Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur.
“No new cases of corona has come in these areas in the past 15 days,” he said.
He also requested the media to create awareness among needy people about night shelters and food facilities that are being provided by the Delhi government.
“Food arrangements have been made for 10 lakh people and those who need should be informed about it,” said Kejriwal.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. The stock ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...