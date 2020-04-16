News

Delhi to try plasma transfusion treatment for Covid-19 infection

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal   -  PTI

Countries that have used this treatment had done well

Delhi will try plasma transfusion treatment on a trial basis for the coronavirus infected patients.

“We had requested the Centre to allow us to use the plasma technology and now we have got the permission, so, we will start the trial,”said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The countries that have used this treatment showed some good results. However, the fight against coronavirus will be over only when a vaccine is developed, he added.

More containment zones

Talking about Operation Shield (creating containment zones where the virus infection is reported) that has been started by Delhi government, Kejriwal said after Dilshad Garden, the operation was carried out in Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur.

“No new cases of corona has come in these areas in the past 15 days,” he said.

He also requested the media to create awareness among needy people about night shelters and food facilities that are being provided by the Delhi government.

“Food arrangements have been made for 10 lakh people and those who need should be informed about it,” said Kejriwal.

