Delhi’s Covid-19 cases surges to 431 on March 12, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months. The positivity rate increased to 0.60 per cent, data with the Delhi health department showed.
There were two deaths on Friday, taking the total death toll to 10,936. On Thursday, there were three deaths.
Delhi recorded over 400 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. The new case count on Thursday was 409.
Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.
On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the number of people who got vaccinated in Delhi on Friday stood at 30,575, higher than the count of 29,441 on Thursday.
On Friday, the number of persons who got their first jab was 21,022 while 9,553 got their second dose.
As many as 14,668 persons were above 60 years and got their first dose. There were 14,668 persons who were in the 45-60 age group and got their first dose on Friday.
There were three minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI).
While 2,110 front line workers got their first dose on Friday, the number of healthcare workers who got their first dose stood at 1,659.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...