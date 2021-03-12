Delhi’s Covid-19 cases surges to 431 on March 12, 2021

Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months. The positivity rate increased to 0.60 per cent, data with the Delhi health department showed.

There were two deaths on Friday, taking the total death toll to 10,936. On Thursday, there were three deaths.

Delhi recorded over 400 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. The new case count on Thursday was 409.

Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital.

Daily vaccinations

Meanwhile, the number of people who got vaccinated in Delhi on Friday stood at 30,575, higher than the count of 29,441 on Thursday.

On Friday, the number of persons who got their first jab was 21,022 while 9,553 got their second dose.

As many as 14,668 persons were above 60 years and got their first dose. There were 14,668 persons who were in the 45-60 age group and got their first dose on Friday.

There were three minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI).

While 2,110 front line workers got their first dose on Friday, the number of healthcare workers who got their first dose stood at 1,659.