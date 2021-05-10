Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital gets oxygen plant

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital at Hari Nagar, New Delhi, has acquired a captive PSA Oxygen plant, ensuring a dedicated oxygen supply to up to 115 beds. PSA Oxygen generator manufacturer MVS Engineering has installed the plant at record speed to help address the oxygen crisis in the capital, the latter said Monday in a press release.

The plant has a capacity of 35 NM3 per hour, equivalent to 5 jumbo cylinders per hour. It will contribute to the uninterrupted oxygen supply at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, one of Delhi’s crucial Covid care centres. It has been manufactured and installed at an investment of ₹91.84 lakh, mobilised by the Bansuri Charitable Society with support of a group of donor organisations including Democracy People Foundation, Martin & Harris Laboratories Ltd, Advance Valves Pvt Ltd, Members of the Rotary Club Delhi Premier, Fancy Fashions Pvt Ltd and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

“We started the building of the machine two weeks ago and had to work very closely with our supply chain partners to expedite the process. Normally, it takes between 3-4 weeks to complete the manufacturing for a plant. However, given the crisis in Delhi, we ensured this plant was built and installed in record time.,” said Siddharth Rastogi, Executive Director, MVS Engineering.

Meanwhile, Rastogi also highlighted challenges he is facing after the government decided a blanket ban on the supply of industrial oxygen. It constricted raw material supplies because the production of many inputs particularly from the steel industry, was used to manufacture generators requires industrial oxygen.

“Similarly, we are having to import Zeolite Molecular Sieves at higher prices, the main raw material for production of oxygen. We request the government to intervene and help support us in helping offset the higher raw material prices and ease its policies that are negatively impacting our production,” Rastogi added.