Delhi’s government schools create history with 98% students passing Board exams: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that government schools in the national capital have created history with 98 per cent students passing from these schools in this year’s board examinations.

“This would be the first time that the results of government schools in any state have been this impressive,” said Kejriwal.

There was a time when government schools were looked down upon, but these results have shown that intelligence is not restricted to those who have money, he added.

The CBSE on Monday declared the board results of Class XII.

The CBSE Class XII Board Examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 till March 30, 2020.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, CBSE cancelled the examinations scheduled from March 19 to March 30, 2020 in 12 subjects, along with examinations in 11 subjects for students of North-Eastern Delhi.

These exams were re-scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15. Looking at the uncertainties as well as the unprecedented situation and keeping in mind the health and well-being of the students, the Supreme Court passed orders on June 25 approving the assessment scheme of the CBSE to compute the results.

CBSE Class X results will be announced on July 15.