Delighted that Trump will be in India: PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship, PM Modi said in a tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is “extremely delighted” that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be in India later this month, and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. “Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world,” he said.

 

This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship, he added.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship. “India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests,” the prime minister said.

