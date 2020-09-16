Demand for immunity, wellness products boosts Nitta Gelatin India’s business

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Even as Covid-19 hits industries across the spectrum, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd has been witnessing a robust demand for its gelatin and collagen peptide products after the pandemic broke out.
The uptick was a result of the rising demand for immunity and wellness products, in which gelatin and collagen peptides are key ingredients in the domestic as well as overseas markets, said Sajiv K Menon, Managing Director, Nitta Gelatin India, a JV between Nitta Gelatin Inc, Japan and KSIDC.
“As the Indian gelatin industry caters to the pharmaceutical and neutraceutical sectors, there is a strong demand for our products. The growth in demand globally is expected to be more than 5 per cent,” he said.
The demand for gelatin in India has grown at a higher rate due to the drop in production in some countries impacted by Covid. The increase in demand for many immunity-building products like nutritional supplements are one of the growth drivers for the surging demand, he added.
Menon felt that the new found demand is expected to sustain in the near future. With a second wave of the disease being speculated, players are gearing up their supply chain and inventories to meet the demand for immunity-enhancing products. A greater focus on health consciousness is leading to an increase in consumer spend on nutritional supplements to boost immunity and support their overall health, he said.
However, the company has been hit by the shortage of bovine bones, a raw material due to lockdown and social distancing norms. The availability has declined by 30 per cent, which in turn resulted in 25 per cent increase in its cost. But the company ensured that the gelatin plant is operated to its full capacity, even at the cost compromising on the sales of some of the other highly profitable product lines so that the availability of medicines in the form of capsules to end consumers are not adversely affected, he added.
The company is in discussion with nutritional supplements and convenience food manufacturers offering products for conditions like joint and skin health and lifestyle enhancement. These sectors are looking for innovative products with novel delivery formats. Quoting a recent study by London-based Technavio, Menon said the growing demand for convenience foods and beverages are expected to boost the growth of gelatin industry.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...