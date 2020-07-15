Demand for mid-sized and small warehouses on the rise in Kolkata and its periphery

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Absorption of large warehousing space, of 100,000 sq ft and above, has taken a beating in and around Kolkata following a slowdown in economic activity. Post pandemic, large companies are re-negotiating lease and rent agreements.
However, the positive side to the situation is that the demand for smaller warehousing space is on the rise in the city and its periphery, especially from e-commerce and FMCG players who want to negate future supply chain disruptions.
According to market sources in Kolkata, warehousing space ranging between 20,000-30,000 sq ft is witnessing the highest demand, while mid-sized ones of around 20,000 -60,000 sq ft are popular in the peripheries. Most negotiations began post May as lockdown was being relaxed and there were hints of further unlocking.
The demand is primarily from e-commerce players who are keen on ramping up presence or from FMCG companies who would want to move in stocks quickly across channels.
Sources said, post the lockdown, a number of items were stuck in warehouses off the city limits or mid-way thereby delaying deliveries or supplies.Wary of such disruptions now, several e-commerce and FMCG stockists now are looking for smaller warehouses or distribution centers in or near Kolkata to enable faster delivery.
“E-commerce companies, due to a strong demand wave for essential services, will continue to expand their footprint by leasing multiple mid-sized facilities to negate supply chain disruptions,” Swapan Dutta, Branch Director, Kolkata, Knight Frank India told BusinessLine.
Discarded places like older factory units/sheds within the city are being re-developed as warehousing spaces, said sources. Rents have nearly doubled in a three-month-period from ₹15-20 per sqfeet/ month to around ₹30 per sq ft/month.
Most new agreements (for smaller spaces) is for a six-year period with a three-year lock-in clause. The six year time-frame is seen as a bridge period between economic recovery and completion of construction of the large warehouse spaces which are happening right now.
“Various clusters of Kolkata will see requirements of mid-size warehouses go up. However, the shift in demand patterns and enquiries for in-city warehouses may put land prices in peripheral warehouse clusters under pressure in mid to near term,” Dutta added.
Knight Frank India in a recent survey said that in FY20, Kolkata saw a warehouse leasing activity of 3.93 mn sq ft, a 14 per cent year-on-year decline. However, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) was a high 43 per cent (from FY17-20).
Dankuni (30 kms off Kolkata) and the suburban cluster surrounding the city has been garnering nearly 52 per cent share of warehousing transactions in FY20, followed by areas around the National Highway-16, which saw the remaining 48 per cent transactions.
Rentals in Grade A properties for FY2020 have marginally moved up to ₹17-26 sq ft/ a month from ₹16-25 sq ft/ month in FY19 while land rates have largely remained stable since the lockdown was announced in the third week of March, the report said.
Companies have already started negotiating rents. Around 15-20 per cent discount on annual rent is being sought. “Either companies, like those in the auto sector, are asking for a 15-20 per cent waiver in annual rents or some have sought relief for a period of lockdown when there was no economic activity,” a property consultant maintained.
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...