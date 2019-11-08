Demonetisation is a metaphor for BJP's governance model: Sonia Gandhi

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
On the third anniversary of demonetisation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to own up the responsibility for the damages inflicted on the economy by such a 'Tughlaki blunder'.
In a statement issued on Friday, Sonia Gandhi said that the "tyrannical government" was hell bent upon attacking the livelihoods and lives of its own people.
The UPA Chairperson said that the Centre said that the decision will wipe out black money, eliminate fake currency and purge terrorism and naxalism. She also stressed on the fact that the Centre even told the Supreme Court that Rs 3,00,000 crore of black money will be purged as it would not return into the system. "Subsequently, PM added the objective of abolition of cash currency usage and to replace it with a digital economy. Three years later, Prime Minister Modi has failed spectacularly on all these counts," she said.
The RBI has confirmed that 99.3 per cent of all the devalued Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes have been re-deposited with zero windfall gain to speak of, her statement said.
"Fake notes turned out to be a miniscule, and a negligible percentage of the notes in circulation (again, as per the RBI). Terror and naxalite activities have actually seen an increase after demonetisation as per the Government’s own published data. The currency in circulation has actually seen a 22 per cent increase over pre-demonetisation level (as per FM in the Parliament)," the Raebareli MP said.
Sonia Gabdhi said that the demonetisation has wiped out over 1 crore jobs from the economy and took the unemployment rate to a 45-year high, shaved 2 percentage points off the GDP growth, and ensured that India’s international rating moved from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’.
"It is now widely acknowledged as a herculean blunder by independent economists and taught, across the world, as a cautionary tale of ‘what Governments should not do’," she claimed.
She alleged that the Prime Minister and his colleagues never once took responsibility for the decision.
"Three years on, demonetisation is perhaps the single most appropriate metaphor for the BJP’s ill-conceived ‘governance model’. It was a preposterous measure fuelled by false propaganda, which did untold damage to innocent and trusting countrymen. This, in a nutshell, is a summary of the Modi Government’s approach to governance," the statement added.
