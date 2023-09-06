As India plans to install offshore wind energy capacities, the country’s largest trade fair and conference devoted to the sector will witness country-level participation from the UK and Denmark, showcasing their latest technologies and innovations

Windergy India, which will take place in Chennai from October 4-6, is supported by the Union ministries of power and new and renewable energy, Niti Aayog, and the Tamil Nadu government’s investment promotion arm Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau as the invest partner.

Windergy India will have representatives from wind-rich statesKarnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, said DV Giri, Secretary General, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).

“The UK government is joining as a country partner, indicating their commitment to fostering cooperation with India in the offshore wind energy sector. Denmark, as the green strategic partner country, will showcase its groundbreaking innovations to propel the sector forward. Global Wind Energy Council has joined us as knowledge partner,” he said.

India’s installed wind power capacity exceeds 43,773 megawatts (MW) —the fourth largest in the world. Its wind energy equipment sector has manufacturing capacity of 42 gigawatts (GW), which is expected to increase by 5 GW in the current financial year.

The trade fair will also feature exhibitors from Germany, Spain, France, the US, China, Sweden, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, and Japan, lending a global perspective to the event.

Companies such as Suzlon Energy, Envision Energy, Nordex, Sany Renewable Energy, Senvion, INOX Wind, LM Wind Power, Jindal Steel & Power, and Aditya Birla Advanced Material will also participate in the event.

Senvion India MD and CEO Amit Kansal said that a two-day conference, themed ‘Power of Wind 2.0 — Energising the Future of India’, will host special addresses, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technology presentations revolving around key topics pertaining to the sector, including accelerating decarbonisation through wind energy, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and net-zero initiatives.

Group president of ReNew Services Business Balram Mehta said that Windergy India 2023 will also host roundtable discussions involving key stakeholders from Spain, the UK, Denmark, and the Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau.

These discussions will provide an opportunity for collaboration among important players in the wind energy sector, he said. The event aims to serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, business networking, and showcasing the latest advancements in the wind power industry.

