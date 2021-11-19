Depression crosses coast, drives heavier rain into interior Tamil Nadu

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Thursday's depression crossed the North Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai between 0300 hrs to 0400 hrs this (Friday) morning to the accompaniment of intermittent showers over Chennai but heavier rain into the interior.
The Chennai bloggers tweeted that the depression did not rain in Chennai as much as expected but drove most of the heavier rain into interior Tamil Nadu. India Meteorological Department (IMD) located the system about 60 km South-South-West of Chennai and 60 km North-North-East of Puducherry.
The 24 hours ending 5.30 pm yesterday (Thursday) saw significant amounts of rainfall unfolding over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (in cm) across Puducherry-15; Tirupattur-7; Vellore-6; Chennai and Dharmapuri-5 each; Tiruttani-4; Numgumbakkam-3; Tirupathi-9 and Arogyavaram-2.
The slow-moving system is expected to move West-North-West and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area later today (by evening/night on Friday). Satellite pictures this (Friday) morning showed rain clouds moving into Rayalaseema and adjoining North Interior Karnataka.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka and heavy over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.
Squally wind with speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts until noon on Friday and decrease gradually thereafter.
Meanwhile, the counterpart 'low' over East-Central Arabian Se is likely to move away from the West Coast of India and become more marked (intensify) in the next two days, the IMD said.
A trough extending from the 'low' over the East-Central Arabian Sea to South Madhya Pradesh across North Maharashtra helps it share the moisture feed from the warm seas with the Bay system over land.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...