Despite inflation, consumers are prioritising personal care and well-being: Report

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Despite inflation, consumers are prioritising personal care and well-being as the world gradually adjusts itself to life after the pandemic, according to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP’s latest analysis of its Global State of the Consumer Tracker.
After spending over a year and a half within the confines of their homes, Indian consumers are now living in the moment and indulging in luxury and experience-oriented spending, the report said.
“Our latest findings reflect that despite global inflationary concerns, Indians are looking forward to have a balanced life, where they are not only focussed on saving for the future (58 per cent) but also want to spend for experiences and goods / physical possessions (50 per cent each). While 74 per cent of Indian respondents are concerned about inflation, at the same time, 85 per cent of Indian respondents plan to spend on leisure travel in the next 4 weeks, 71 per cent of Indian respondents feel safe engaging with one-on-one services and 68 per cent of Indian respondents feel safe going to a restaurant,” Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu said in a statement.
Porus Doctor, Partner and Consumer Industry leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP said, “Conscious yet meaningful consumption is being celebrated by Indians, as they look forward to ‘experience’ the present rather than living it virtually. This has also created a sense of purpose in them and they look forward to engaging with brands and platforms that reflect their personal values and are in line with their evolving tastes.”
Most of the Indian consumers are planning to spend the most from their share of wallet on personal care and clothing (14 per cent) along with recreation, entertainment and leisure travel (14 per cent) followed by electronics and home furnishings (11 per cent). Robust vaccination drives and an up-tick in positive sentiments are the primary reasons for this shift. Several brands are offering a wide range of beauty and personal care products through e-commerce platforms. In addition, rapid urbanisation, easy internet access, and high smartphone penetration are catalysing the demand for these products across India.
With easing travel restrictions and the opening-up of workplaces, Indians are gearing up to resume their business travels. Sixty-nine per cent of consumers are likely to travel for business within the next three months. With improving sentiments, a resurgence of economic activities, and a growing sense of positivity and normalcy, executives have gradually resumed business-critical travel.
Indian respondents are showing interest in purchasing new vehicles. About 74 per cent of respondents are planning to buy a new vehicle in the next six months and 30 per cent of the respondents who plan to replace their vehicle are likely to do so to get a vehicle with new features. Indian respondents are actively exploring leisure travel. Intent to travel for leisure in the next three months has seen an upward trend with 65 per cent Indian respondents feel safe about flying and staying in a hotel
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...