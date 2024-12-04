During the legislative party meeting held in Mumbai, MLA Chandrakant Patil and MLA Sudhir Munguntiwar proposed Fadnavis’ name for the leadership position, which was seconded by Pankaja Munde and other members.

After his selection, Fadnavis expressed gratitude and optimism, saying, “This election was historic. Analyzing the results, I believe the key message is: Ek hai toh safe hai and Modi hai toh mumkin hai. The people of Maharashtra have given us a massive mandate. I thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for their support”

“This year is significant as our election process is guided by the Constitution, which marks 75 years of completion. This mandate increases our responsibility. Our priority will be to continue ongoing schemes and fulfil all promises made to voters. We aim to make Maharashtra the number one state.

In 2019, we received the people’s mandate, but it was snatched away, and the voters were betrayed. Despite challenges over the past 2.5 years, including attempts to trouble our leaders, not a single MLA left us during this period” he said.

“I began as a booth worker, and Prime Minister Modi entrusted me with this prestigious role. We must work hard to meet the people’s expectations. We will take all alliance partners along and work in the larger interest, even though not all individual expectations can be fulfilled in alliance politics,” Fadnavis stated.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who served as central observers.

Speaking at the meeting, Sitharaman said that Maharashtra’s mandate sends a powerful message to the entire country.

“This unexpected victory signifies a vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The Congress-led coalition government failed to deliver, leaving people dissatisfied. Now, voters have given a clear mandate for change,” she remarked, concluding her speech with the slogan Ek hai toh safe hai.

BJP state president Chandrakant Bawankule also hailed the victory, describing it as a historic moment.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Devendra Fadnavis, we have achieved an unprecedented win. Out of 149 seats, we secured 132, the highest in BJP’s history in Maharashtra. With the support of five independents, our total strength now stands at 137,” Bawankule said.

