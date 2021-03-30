DGFT extends deadline for track & trace system in pharma exports till April 1, 2022

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the deadline for implementation of the track and trace system in pharma exports till April 1, 2022.

A public notice has been issued by the DGFT in this regard.

According to the DGFT’s previous order, the system was to be implemented from April 1, 2021.

"With this, the date for implementation of Track and Trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the Parent-Child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on Central portal has been extended till April 1, 2022," R Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council told BusinessLine.

The Pharmexcil had earlier represented to the Commerce Department on the difficulties expressed by its member exporters with respect to the implementation of track and trace and had requested for an extension of timeline.