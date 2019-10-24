Dharmendra Pradhan visits Sakhalin field and Rig Krechet

Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Sakhalin field and processing facilities during his ongoing visit to Russia.

Sakhalin is a joint project of India and Russia. ONGC Videsh has a 20 per cent stake in Sakhalin-1 project. Pradhan said, “It was my longstanding desire to visit the Sakhalin oil field. Today, had a day-long visit of Sakhalin field and processing facilities. ONGC Videsh Limited has 20 per cent stake of Sakhalin-1 since 2001.”

An official statement said that Pradhan also visited the Rig Krechet, which is the biggest and most powerful land rig in the world. It is a covered rig which allows people to work in extreme temperatures (-40° Celsius in winter) and drills up to 14 km in horizontal drilling.

Pradhan is currently on a five-day tour of Russia and Japan. During his visit, he also reviewed oil and gas projects being undertaken in the Russian Far East, including India-Russia joint collaborations. The two countries will also develop ways of delivering energy resources from Russia to India, including a long-term agreement for sourcing Russian crude oil, the possible use of the Northern Sea route and a pipeline system, the statement added.

They also noted the prospects of Nayara Energy Limited increasing the capacity in Vadinar oil refinery. India and Russia agreed to consider the prospects for expanding cooperation in hydro and thermal power, energy efficiency as well as for designing and constructing facilities that generate energy from non-conventional sources.