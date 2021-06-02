Dhathri gets manufacturing license for Covid preventive tablet

Dhathri Ayurveda has received licence for the manufacture of Ayush 64, Covid preventive tablet, developed by Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS) functioning under Aysuh, the Central Ayurveda Research Ministry.

Dhathri is the first Ayurveda medicine manufacturer which received the licence in Kerala for the production of Aysuh 64. This tablet can prevent Covid in patients who show mild symptoms, a release said.

The first batch of the medicine was received by Supreme Court former judge Justice KT Thomas from Rajesh Kumar, Dhathri Ayurveda Research and Development’s Executive Vice-President.

Dhathri Ayurveda’s MD Sajikumar, Business Strategy Executive Vice-President Bipin Cherian, were also present.

Ayush 64 has been included in the national clinical management protocol for the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid disease. Ayush 64 has undergone scientific validation through hospital clinical trials under the joint initiative of CSIR and the Ministry of Ayush.