Dhoot family offers ₹30,000 crore to take back control of Videocon Industries

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
With no significant bids to acquire Videocon Industries under the NCLT-led debt resolution process, lenders will examine a proposal by the company’s promoters to repay about ₹30,000 crore for taking back control of the conglomerate. Videocon Industries was controlled by the Dhoot family before lenders dragged the company to the NCLT in 2017.
“We have given a proposal to the banks under Section 12A of the Insolvency Code, that we are ready to pay full ₹30,000 crore. This means there will be no haircut to the bank,” a top company official told BusinessLine.
Videocon Industries, which is in multiple businesses ranging from oil to consumer durables, has been under the NCLT-led debt resolution process for three years. However, the lenders have not received any serious offer so far. For example, a UK-based family office has made an offer of ₹2,200 crore to acquire the company.
The banks will now have to either put the company under liquidation or accept the offer made by the Dhoot family. The offer has been made under Section 12A of the IBC, which allows withdrawal of the debt resolution proceedings under NCLT if majority of the lenders agree. Banking sources said that the offer made by the Dhoots is under consideration as liquidation may lead to poor recovery of the debt owed by the company. If the banks agree to the proposal, then it will be the first case under IBC wherein a company under resolution gets taken back by the defaulting promoters.
Company officials said that the offer made by the Dhoots is similar to the debt restructuring plan agreed by joint lending forum of banks in 2017. Videocon Industries had nearly got the banks’ approval on the restructuring plan but this was rejected by the RBI, which had by then asked banks to refer non-performing assets to the NCLT.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
Loans such as credit card charged over 20% interest, also make up a notable share of the proposed waiver
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...