Diesel at Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan

Diesel price on Saturday breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan after yet another increase in fuel rates, which also led to Karnataka becoming the seventh State to record Rs 100 a litre petrol.
Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The hike -- 23rd since May 4 -- pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.
In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.12 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.98 per litre.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.
And because of this petrol retails at over Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Karnataka was added to that list with many places in the State including Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Davanagere, Shimoga and Chakmangalur recording over Rs 100 per litre petrol.
Petrol in the state capital Bengaluru is priced at Rs 99.39 per litre and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 92.27.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hit Rs 100 a litre mark in mid-February and on Saturday it also earned the distinction of diesel crossing that psychological mark.
Petrol in the city is sold at Rs 107.22 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for Rs 100.05. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for Rs 110.50 a litre and same grade diesel at Rs 103.72.
Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over Rs 100 a litre. Petrol now costs Rs 102.30 a litre in the city and diesel comes for Rs 94.39.
After Leh, Srinagar too is witnessing near Rs 100 a litre petrol (Rs 99.27). Hyderabad too is in the same league with petrol costing Rs 99.96.
Petrol sells for Rs 101.73 a litre in Leh and diesel costs Rs 93.66.
The hike on Saturday was the 23rd increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.
In 23 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 5.72 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.25 a litre.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.
International oil prices have firmed in recent weeks in anticipation of demand recovery following the rollout of vaccination programme by various countries.
