Diesel delivery startup signs pan-India agreement with Indian Oil

Door-to-door fuel delivery service provider ‘The Fuel Delivery’ on Thursday said that it has signed an all-India agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to offer doorstep delivery of diesel anywhere in India.
Under the agreement, the startup will offer “petrol pump on wheels” services through its app. Diesel will be sourced from the nearest Indian Oil depot, The Fuel Delivery said in a statement. The firm will start operations from Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with plans to expand to Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata over the next twelve months, it added.
Last year, oil marketing companies had sought expressions of interest under their initiative for door-to-door delivery of diesel by start-ups in a manner licensed by the central government’s Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization. The OMCs estimate a considerable demand for diesel delivery for stationary equipment like generator sets, earth moving equipment, heavy machineries used in construction sites, mobile towers, etc.
“We see a huge potential for home delivery of fuel primarily in sectors like real estate, hospitals, corporate office parks, schools and institutions, banks, shopping malls, warehouses, transportation and logistics, and the agricultural sector,” Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery, said in the statement. “We anticipate the market to be worth over ₹2,000 crore in the next 6-12 months.”
