Diesel price at new high as fuel prices hiked for 22nd time in just over 3 weeks

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

File photo   -  S MAHINSHA

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs.11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for ₹80.43 per litre as compared to ₹80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to ₹80.53 per litre from ₹80.40. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. In Mumbai, petrol price went up from ₹87.14 per litre to ₹87.19, while diesel was hiked to ₹78.83 from ₹78.71.

While the diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions. There was no change in prices on Sunday.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and ₹11.14 in diesel.

