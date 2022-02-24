Diet-meal supply startup Edibles plans expansion

Edibles, the customised diet meals supply startup based in Kochi, has proposed to expand its services to other parts.

The startup which pioneered the idea of supplying calorie counted healthy meals in the city is planning to start its operations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. It has identified its services as the need of the hour in the wake of increasing lifestyle diseases.

“We are looking at franchise model for expansion. There are also plans to expand to other parts of the country after consolidating the business in these cities”, said Joji Babu Maliakkal and Tom Tharakan, Co-founders of the venture.

Edibles has completed 15,000 plus meal orders during a pandemic-induced lockdown in the past year in Kochi. It commenced operations in February 2020 by providing working lunches services at KPMG Infopark. The disruption in business during lockdown has prompted the company to come up with serving customised meals. Edibles also had the distinction of serving customised meals to celebrities, they said.

Describing customisation as the USP of the business, the company officials said the same has been achieved by a unique blending of taste and health. “Every meal is an opportunity to nourish the body” is the motto of our business. Edibles currently offer low carb, high protein, Keto, balanced, and disease management diets to discerning customers. The company charges ₹250-300 per meal.

Various diets offered by Edibles include a low carb diet, high protein diet: Keto diet: balanced diet: disease management diet.

According to officials, the nutritionist assigned to every customer would suggest a diet plan after making a thorough evaluation of the lifestyle and personal habits of the customer. The diet plan was communicated to the culinary team, and they would deliver the custom-made meals to every customer.

“We deliver four meals a day, ensuring that the meals are fresh and delivered at a location convenient to the customer”. The personal nutritionist acting as a mentor to the customer follows up regularly to map the progress and tweaks and tailors the diet accordingly”, the officials said.