Digital economy will contribute $1 trillion to realise $5-trillion dream: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Digital economy will contribute $1 trillion in the projected $5 trillion Indian economy, according to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,

Speaking after inaugurating the Nirma University Incubation Centre in Ahmedabad, the Minister said the start-ups and innovation will play a big role in realising the dream of ₹5-trillion Indian economy.

"The coming decade will create enormous opportunities for young India in the areas of technology and skill development. This will create a Techade of Opportunities," he said adding that India is emerging as a huge market for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

NU Incubation Centre will provide assistance to budding entrepreneurs in the areas of innovation, pre-incubation and incubation ecosystem support. The centre will provide a platform to entrepreneurs with support from expert faculty members, researchers and infrastructure facilities.

.

Dr Anup K Singh, Director-General, Nirma University, said, "There has been a change in the universities. In the 19th century, the focus of the universities was on teaching, while in the 20th century the focus was on research. But in the 21st century they have to focus on start-ups and innovation and therefore all have to change and Nirma University is moving in that direction."

In his address, Kuberbhai Dindor, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Gujarat, assured the audience that the Gujarat government would come up with a policy and allocate certain funds for promoting start-up ecosystem in the State.