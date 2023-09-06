Delegates visiting the Digital India experience zone at the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi, will get a chance to discover the GITA application and seek answers to life’s deeper questions inspired by Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, a government official said on Wednesday.

Apart from that, India will showcase its digital prowess during the upcoming G20 Summit, with tech advancements and flagship platforms like Aadhaar, unified payments interface (UPI) and DigiLocker, the official from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said.

Another useful tool for delegates and attendees will be the G20 India mobile app, which will provide updated information about the summit. Its other features include G20 India’s event calendar, virtual tours, navigation amongst others.

GITA app

The all-new GITA application is expected to draw a big attention for visiting delegates. The ‘Ask GITA’ application will provide a platform where visitors can seek answers to questions about life with regard to the revered holy book, he said, adding that a mega display of Digital India’s iconic journey will take visitors through the major milestones since 2014.

Visitors can also delve into Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI’s) core principles and the evolution of tech initiatives in the Digital Tree exhibit, the official said.

Users can also interact to see how the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) collaborates with seller, customers and network providers on a large scale at the kiosk.