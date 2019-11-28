Digitisation improved KSRTC’s efficiency, quality of service

Digitisation in Karnataka States Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has greatly helped improve efficiency and quality of service, said Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC.

Addressing the 5th Global Exhibition on Services (GES 19), Kalasad said the transport corporation has introduced technology similar to wearable devices that can track and monitor driver behaviour, keep them awake in case they dose off and warn them of traffic threats.

He further said data-driven decision making will play a key role in the logistic sector going forward. Also the potential to transform the sector is huge especially with tools like AI and Big Data which can help cut down costs, improve efficiency and increase profitability.

Mohan SA, Member - CII National Committee on Shipping & Logistics and Chief Executive Officer Armes Maini Storage Systems said that logistics in India costs 13-14 per cent of the GDP while in the US it is only 9 per cent. He said that it is imperative that logistics cost comes down. This could be achieved by utilising rail and waterways more efficiently. Currently India has a skewed model of transportation which is 60 per cent by road, 20-25 per cent rail and 10-15 per cent waterways.

Sachin Bhanushali, Director & CEO, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd said that the logistics sector is plagued by three major issues: first is parcel size, as India is a trucking nation we operate on small parcel size and lose out on the cost advantage of scale. Second, transporters often bear return-haul cost as the sector is largely unorganised. Thirdly, because of multiple handling losses are high due to pilferage and damage.

Valedictory session

GES 2019, drew to a close on Thursday, with a valedictory session that included prize distribution for the international Moot Court Competition and International e-Sports Competition.

The three-day exhibition spread across one lakh sq ft saw over 7,400 visitors and was host to over 3,500 delegates from over 74 countries.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Union Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in his concluding remarks said that GES 2019 is proud to be a global platform that showcases India to the world. It is the forum where countries from across the world can avail of India’s expertise in the services sector. The future of world trade is in the services sector and it is the driving force of all major economies.

Gaurav Gupta, Karnataka Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, said that GES 2019 has been a success; he thanked the Central government for hosting the GES 2019 in Karnataka. With over 4,440 B2B meetings, 392 exhibitors and 668 foreign buyers from 74 countries the event has truly showcased the expertise of India and Karnataka in the services sector to the world.