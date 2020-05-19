News

Dilip Oommen takes over as steel association chief

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 19, 2020 Published on May 19, 2020

Dilip Oommen, CEO, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), has taken over as President of the Indian Steel Association from TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, who resigned after difference of opinion.

Incidentally, Tata Steel also withdrew its membership from the Association.

Oommen was unanimously appointed as President for the next two years. This was decided in the extraordinary board meeting of ISA on Tuesday.

Oommen is a veteran of the steel industry with more than 37 years of experience and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Past Presidents of ISA include Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group and CS Verma former Chairman SAIL.

