With 62 cantonment boards holding about 18 lakh acres of land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) to strengthen its internal legal system and gain expertise in State land revenue laws to effectively deal with unnecessary land related disputes.

During his address on the Defence Estates Day function, Rajnath Singh asserted that at times certain elements take advantage of legal loopholes to encroach upon the government land by forging land and property related documents, resulting in a litigation that goes on for years. He drew the attention of the top brass of DGDE to equip themselves with legal issues so that the time, money and energy wasted in the process may be avoided.

“There are many law universities and colleges in our country with which DGDE can collaborate to train and update its officers in land laws. The officers should remain updated on judgements of different courts on land issues. Focus should be on capacity building and making the processes simpler and better using new technologies. The department must continue to increase its competencies in the field of land management and local area administration, while striving to make its system more robust,” the Defence Minister said.

Unauthorised constructions

He, however, noted that the DGDE has developed AI-based software to detect unauthorised constructions and encroachments on defence land, which has been put to use in cantonments across the country. In the past, the verification was done physically.

Singh said that the DGDE will start the process of survey for Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI). The government has decided to dispose off over 9,400 enemy properties in the country, which is likely to generate about ₹1 lakh crore to the exchequer. A Group of Ministers, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, was set up in 2020 to supervise selling of enemy property which is real estate left behind at the time of partition.

“It is the first survey of land and buildings by DGDE outside Ministry of Defence, which will be started by DEO Delhi in collaboration with revenue authorities from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Singh informed. He urged DGDE to prepare updated maps and land details for CEPI using latest technology.