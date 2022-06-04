Discoms with over ₹10,000 cr outstanding get 4 years to settle dues

The government on Friday notified the Late Payment Surcharge Rules under which Discoms with outstanding dues of more than ₹10,000 crore have been offered to settle the amount in 48 monthly instalments.

The Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 are applicable to outstanding dues of Gencos, inter-state transmission licensees and electricity trading licensees. Last month, Power Ministry said it is working on a scheme to liquidate past dues of Discoms, an issue that impacts the entire value chain of the power sector. This will help Discoms save around ₹19,833 crore. As on June 6, the total outstanding dues of Discoms amounted to ₹1.04 lakh crore. The rationale is that delay in payments by a Discom to a Genco adversely affects the cash flow of Gencos, who have to make provisions for input supplies like coal, and for keeping adequate working capital for day-to-day operations.

The scheme

Under the newly notified norms, the total outstanding, including Late Payment Surcharge up to the date of the notification of these rules, shall be rescheduled and the due dates re-determined for payment by a Discom in maximum number of equated monthly instalments. Under this, the maximum number of equated monthly instalments have been offered to Discoms with over ₹10,000 crore of outstanding dues. Such entities have been offered 48 months to clear the arrears. Similarly, Discoms with dues in the range of ₹4,001-10,000 crore have been given 40 monthly instalments, while those with dues in the range of ₹2,001-4,000 crore and ₹1,001-2,000 crore have been given 34 months and 28 months, respectively. The Discoms with dues of up to ₹500 crore, can avail the scheme and pay their arrears in 12 monthly instalments, whereas those with dues in the range of ₹501-1,000 crore get 20 monthly instalments to clear the bill.

Late Payment Surcharge

Late Payment Surcharge shall be payable on the payment outstanding after the due date at the base rate of Late Payment Surcharge applicable for the period for the first month of default. The rate of Late Payment Surcharge for the successive months of default shall increase by 0.5 per. cent for every month of delay provided that the Late Payment Surcharge shall not be more than three per cent higher than the base rate at any time. Late Payment Surcharge are charges payable by a Discom to a Genco or electricity trading licensee for power procured from it, or by a user of a transmission system to a transmission licensee on account of delay in payment of monthly charges beyond the due date.