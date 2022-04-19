Discount broking firm TradeStation partners with DollarBull to enter Indian market

Japan-based TradeStation, one of the world’s largest players in discount broking, has entered the Indian market in partnership with DollarBull, a fintech platform providing global investing solutions.

India has emerged the fast growing market for global investing, with steady rise in the number of Indians investing in overseas equity.

Investors registered with DollarBull platform can choose from over 4,000 US stocks and 2,000 ETFs besides professionally managed investment strategies built by reputed industry experts.

DollarBull also provide support for their cross-border money transfers.

TradeStation offers access to stocks and ETFs, at all major US exchanges besides offering powerful tools needed to design, test, optimise, monitor and automate their investment strategies. It is registered with FINRA and the SEC.

John Bartleman, President and CEO, TradeStation Group Inc, said the API integrations of the Group make it easy to provide investors with exceptional trading technology, online brokerage services and trading education.

Raj Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, DollarBull, said the platform was launched to fulfill global aspirations through international investments in strategies best suited to their goals.

DollarBull platform does not charge any fees or commissions. It uses intelligent routing technology for order execution that enables the best price discovery and thereby saves $0.007 per share on average.

DollarBull clients also benefit from a complimentary $24.5 million insurance cover provided for each account. This is in addition to the mandatory $500,000 SIPC insurance cover prescribed by SEC for overall insurance of $25 million for each account.