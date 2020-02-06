News

Discussions on Donald Trump’s visit to India are on with US side: MEA

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

The discussions on President Donald Trump’s visit to India are on with the US side, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

“We are in discussions with the US side,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump’s visit to India.

At a poll rally last week, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in the state during his India trip in February.

