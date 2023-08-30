Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2023, has onboarded a total of 18 sponsors for the tournament across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The sponsors include brands such as Charged by Thums Up; Nerolac Paint+; Glow & Lovely from HUL; Surf Excel; Jindal Panther; BPCL; My11Circle; Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5; Amul; Maruti; Berger; McEnroe; Thums Up; Amazon Pay; MRF; Policy Bazaar; Tira from Reliance Retail; and ICICI PRU MF.

“Cricket fever is at an all-time high as sports fans across India wait in anticipation to watch the ‘Men In Blue’ in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Brands across categories are equally excited and have come forward to collaborate with Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar to further their business objectives and get closer to millions of fans. We are thrilled with the positive response received for the Asia Cup, and are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cricketing experience across both TV and Digital,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network, Ad Sales, Disney Star.

Campaign launched

Both Star Sports and Disney+ Hostar recently unveiled their campaigns for the tournament, which have further notched up the buzz for the marquee cricket event. Additionally, the country is waiting in anticipation to watch the greatest rivalry unfurl between India and Pakistan, which will present a golden opportunity for brands to reach an unparalleled audience across the country.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17, and the tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.