‘Disruptions in legislatures, Parliament derail debate and democracy’

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for upholding values in public life and expressed his concern over frequent disruptions in legislatures and Parliament.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday to mark the centenary celebrations of Nookala Narotham Reddy, former Parliamentarian and educationist, he said recent incidents in certain State legislatures were disheartening.

“Disruption means derailing debate and derailing democracy and the nation. People will get disillusioned if the trend continues,” he said.

He said at no point should the House become a platform for disruption. “Obstructing the House only hurts the cause of public interest,” he felt.

He said the actions of legislators and parliament members should reflect the people’s aspirations.

The Vice-President also expressed his concern over the declining attendance of parliamentarians and legislators in the respective Houses. He wanted them to be regular to the Houses.

Speaking about the importance of one’s mother tongue, the Vice-President underscored the need for connecting with one’s own constituents through his or her own mother tongue. “People who elected us should know what we are talking about. That is why members should try to speak in their mother tongue as much as possible,” he said.