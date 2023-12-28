Actor-turned-politician Vijayakant, who had been admitted to a hospital, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning.

He tested positive for Covid and was put on a ventilator because he was having breathing difficulties.

“He was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28 December 2023,” said MIOT Hospital where was admitted.

Vijayakant, the founder of the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), was admitted to the hospital in mid-November for the treatment of a febrile illness and was discharged during the second week of December.

