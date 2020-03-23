DMK to boycott TN Assembly session

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The DMK will boycott the rest of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Party President MK Stalin, in a letter to Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, said holding the Assembly session in not in line with the lockdown, when people are being told to stay at home and avoid gatherings. To ensure the safety of the party’s members, the DMK has decided to boycott the session, he said.
Last week, the DMK had repeatedly requested the State government to postpone the session. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stuck to his ground, saying that only in the Assembly could various issues, including the pandemic, be discussed.
The Assembly session is scheduled to end on April 9.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...