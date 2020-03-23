News

DMK to boycott TN Assembly session

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

The DMK will boycott the rest of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Party President MK Stalin, in a letter to Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, said holding the Assembly session in not in line with the lockdown, when people are being told to stay at home and avoid gatherings. To ensure the safety of the party’s members, the DMK has decided to boycott the session, he said.

Last week, the DMK had repeatedly requested the State government to postpone the session. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stuck to his ground, saying that only in the Assembly could various issues, including the pandemic, be discussed.

The Assembly session is scheduled to end on April 9.

