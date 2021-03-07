DMK’s 10-year vision document

Ahead of announcement on the party’s manifesto, DMK on Sunday released a 10-year vision statement for Tamil Nadu at the party conference in Tiruchi. The statement, unveiled by Chief MK Stalin, covers: economy, agriculture, water resources, education and health, urban development, rural infrastructure and social justice and sets target in these areas. The DMK will strive to achieve double-digit economic growth and create a million jobs every year. In agriculture, it aims to put the State among the top three in production of food grains, coconut, sugar, cotton and sunflower.

It will enhance spend on education and healthcare three-fold, offer ₹1,000 per month to housewives listed as head of the household in the ration card, and double scholarship for SC/ST student . Water connection to rural households, robust road and drainage systems and broadband connectivity are among other areas mentioned.